Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,279,032 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,032 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $152,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.