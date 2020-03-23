Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,825,261 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 312.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.80% of Marathon Oil worth $86,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 1,005,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,592,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

