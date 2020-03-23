Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Hasbro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $5.86 on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 216,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,433. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

