Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Cfra increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $23.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

