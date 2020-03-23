Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 258.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $77,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.