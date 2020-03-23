Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,498 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,263,000 after buying an additional 1,107,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after buying an additional 1,026,899 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.01. 12,371,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

