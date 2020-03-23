Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,097,799 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13,069.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $125,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:MDT traded down $4.92 on Monday, reaching $72.54. 977,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

