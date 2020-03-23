Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 431,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Mongodb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $268,875.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,535.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

