Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,368,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 409,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 341,027 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $5.24 on Monday, hitting $54.15. 19,384,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,894. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

