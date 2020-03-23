Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,843,425 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,843,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Servicemaster Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 92,124 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 125,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

