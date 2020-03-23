Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459,947 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $61,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 835,500 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 594,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. 1,306,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,007. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

