Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.20% of ICU Medical worth $85,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $11.77 on Monday, reaching $161.13. 17,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

