Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $63,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 469,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,876. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

