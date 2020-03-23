Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,482 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Materials worth $148,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. 12,412,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,863,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

