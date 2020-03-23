Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $105.92 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,075.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $105,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $11.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,788. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $200.19 and a one year high of $306.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.81. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $9,797,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

