Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $112.88 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,441 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $112,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,247. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

