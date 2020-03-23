Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $172.88 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,804 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Dollar General worth $172,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,211,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of DG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,809. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

