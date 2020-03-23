Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $195.23 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.0% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Microchip Technology worth $195,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

NASDAQ:MCHP remained flat at $$59.64 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,317. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

