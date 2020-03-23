Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $84.40 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 139,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $84,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,689. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

