Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $92.81 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Booking worth $92,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,931.73.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $38.64 on Monday, reaching $1,138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,736.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,923.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,150.00 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

