Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $95.77 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,603 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Lam Research worth $95,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,671,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after buying an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their target price on Lam Research from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.85. 2,346,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,239. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.78. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

