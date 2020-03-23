Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $98.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $98,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 379,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,242. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.