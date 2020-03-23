Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1,505.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Textron worth $77,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Textron by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,342,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,284. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

