Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 2,123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Eldorado Resorts worth $59,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 446,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

