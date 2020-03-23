Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 708.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.91% of Gentex worth $66,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,072. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

