Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 689.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of Hologic worth $92,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hologic by 2,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 247,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

