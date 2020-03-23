Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $97.67 Million in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 811,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.09. 1,729,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a PEG ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

