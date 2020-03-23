Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,775 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.79% of Change Healthcare worth $57,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $5,221,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $188,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 250,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

