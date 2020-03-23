Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of ON Semiconductor worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

ON stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

