Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $101.19 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,082,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,189,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,351. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

