Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $128.45 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,313,843 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,454,000. Xilinx comprises 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $132,350,000 after buying an additional 142,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. 3,275,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,589. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

