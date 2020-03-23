Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,966,162 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Equinor ASA worth $84,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 559,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

