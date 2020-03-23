Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 215,788 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,788 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $73,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.55. 21,529,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,182. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

