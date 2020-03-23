Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,299,304 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 463.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Mylan worth $80,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mylan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Mylan during the third quarter worth $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

