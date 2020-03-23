Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,036,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.59% of Parsley Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 824,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

