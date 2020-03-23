Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 368,152 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 368,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.