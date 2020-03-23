Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 760.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Constellation Brands worth $120,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. 5,239,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.