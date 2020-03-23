Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,362 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $59,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,220. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.