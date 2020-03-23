Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of United Technologies worth $184,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $110,709,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX traded down $7.59 on Monday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590,955. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

