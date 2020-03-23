Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598,733 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of VICI Properties worth $63,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

