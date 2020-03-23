Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 296,867 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.99% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $64,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GWPH. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWPH stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.42. 550,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.