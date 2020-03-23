Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 567,572 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 567,572 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,222,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

