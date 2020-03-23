Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 99,658 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99,658 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Nike worth $150,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. 14,147,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,288,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

