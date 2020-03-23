Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 940,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,335,000. Iqvia comprises approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Iqvia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

