Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 380,479 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.3% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of NXP Semiconductors worth $250,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.69 on Monday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.71. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

