Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 14,929 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,038,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of MO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 24,204,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774,979. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

