Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.86. 8,197,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.