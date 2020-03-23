Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 16,237,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.