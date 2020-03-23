Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.