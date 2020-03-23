Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,155. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.68. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

